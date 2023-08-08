Open Menu

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) To Digitalize Its Legal Branch For Proper Monitoring Of Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2023 | 08:52 PM





FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has decided to digitalize its legal branch for proper monitoring of under trial cases.

Presiding of a meeting here on Tuesday, Additional Director General FDA Abid Hussain Bhatti said that digitalization of legal branch would help in improving its performance and expediting its service delivery.

He said that FDA has set its goal to facilitate the masses at maximum extent with its speedy service and in this regard the entire record of the legal branch would be digitalized on war-footing.

He also directed the officers of legal branch to pursue the cases and no delay should be reported in complying with court orders.

Director IT Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Deputy Director Legal Shah Jahan Babar and others were also present in the meeting.

