Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) To Issue Notices To 189 Illegal Housing Colonies

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 02:35 PM

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) to issue notices to 189 illegal housing colonies

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has decided to issue notices to 189 illegal housing colonies in district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has decided to issue notices to 189 illegal housing colonies in district.

This was said by Additional Director General FDA Aamir Aziz while talking to APP here on Thursday.

He said that 189 housing colonies in the city were not approved while 113 were approved under rules and regulations. He said that notices being issued to illegal housing colonies.

The DG FDA said that 100 percent record of 'Katchi Abadis' were computerized.

To a question, he said that new master plan for systematic, coordinated,integrated and futuristic development of the city was also being prepared.

