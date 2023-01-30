Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) to start issuing smart card to property owners next month

UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will start issuing smart cards having modern security features to residential as well as commercial property owners under its control next month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will start issuing smart cards having modern security features to residential as well as commercial property owners under its control next month.

This was stated by Additional Director General Abid Hussain Bhatti while presiding over a meeting held to review the digitalization of FDA records here on Monday.

Director IT Yasir Ijaz Chatha, Directors Estate Management Suhail Punnu, Junaid Hassan and others were present on the occasion.

The Additional Director General while reviewing the performance of the firm concerned for digitization of records, directed the responsible to speed up their work as smart cards should be comprehensive with modern security features.

A committee was also constituted for monitoring the digitization of records andfulfilling all requirements for issuing smart cards.

The committee will submit its report within 15 days of last one-year progress.

