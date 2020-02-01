UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Development Authority Governing Body Meeting Held

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 08:25 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The 105th meeting of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) governing body was held here on Saturday at FDA committee room.

MPA Adil Parvez Gujjar presided over the meeting while Director General FDA Suhail Khawaja, ADG Amir Aziz, MPA Mian Waris Aziz, Additional Commissioner Mehbub Ahmad, ADC(R) Aftab Ahmad, other members of governing body Sheikh Shahid Parvez, Javed Sharif, Majid Hussain, Nasir Mehmud, Yasir Anwar, representatives of Housing, Finance and Planning & Development Departments and other officers were also present.

The meeting approved the budget of FDA and WASA for 2019-20 and revised budget of 2018-19. The meeting also gave approval for grant of FDA allowance at the rate of 50% on running pay scales of 2017 to the employees of FDA and WASA as per admissible to the employees of LDA Lahore, MDA Multan and RDA Rawalpindi.

A total of 29 items of the agenda came under discussion and the meeting gave decisions for registration of developers of private housing schemes in different categories for strengthening the system of town planning as per the prescribed law & regulations.

Different committees including assets management committee and business model committee were constituted for monitoring of transfer of utility plots in favor of the FDA by developers of the housing colonies and other commercial and business activities.

