Faisalabad Development Authority Holds Anti-encroachment Operation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 08:31 PM

Faisalabad Development Authority holds anti-encroachment operation

The Faisalabad Development Authority removed encroachments in different areas of the city on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority removed encroachments in different areas of the city on Wednesday.

According to the FDA spokesperson, teams conducted the operation in Islamnagar and Samundri road and demolished encroachments.

FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja warned shopkeepers and people to avoid occupying state land.

