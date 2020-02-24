Faisalabad Development Authority introduces 'Executive Transfer of Properties System'

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has introduced the Executive Transfer of Properties System for speedily transfer of properties situated in residential colonies and commercial markets falling in the jurisdiction of the FDA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has introduced the Executive Transfer of Properties System for speedily transfer of properties situated in residential colonies and commercial markets falling in the jurisdiction of the FDA.

This was informed by Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khwaja during the joint meeting with MNA Faizullah Kamoka and experts of the urban unit, here on Monday.

Director Town Planning Mahar Ayyub, Director Estate Management Junaid Hassan Manj, Deputy Director Admin Yasir Ejaz Chatha and other officers were also present.

The DG said that under the system, buyers and sellers were being provided National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) style facilities against special fee in connection with the transfer of properties. He said that earlier 21 days were required to complete the transfer on the applications received through one window counter.

He said the applicants should submit NADRA verified copies of CNIC of seller and purchaser including witnesses, clearance certificate of town planning directorate, clearance certificate of excise department, ownership clearance certificate, last paid bill of WASA, FBR active tax payers list status of seller and purchaser, receipts of transfer fee, withholding taxes and stamp duty along with printed stamp papers.

He further informed that in case of transfer of properties on the basis of power of attorney or inheritance, the time would be taken for 10 days for executive transfer instead of 30 days subject to condition that no objection was received from the general public in response of newspaper advertisement.

He maintained that the complete file should be submitted before the 10 AM on one window counter for executive transfer of properties.