Faisalabad Development Authority launches recovery campaign

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has launched a vigorous recovery campaign to collect the dues from defaulters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) : Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has launched a vigorous recovery campaign to collect the dues from defaulters.

This was informed by DG FDA Suhail Kawaja while chairing a meeting.

Reviewing the arrears against the defaulters, he directed the concerned officers to take action against the defaulters without any discrimination.

He said the financial position of the FDA could not be strengthened without recovery of dues.

He said notices should be issued to the defaulter developers and allottees of different housing colonies of FDA for paying the dues without delay.

He directed that the allotment of the plots should be cancelled in case of nonpayment of dues.

He directed the officers of revenue section to submit daily report about recovery position and warned that poor performance would not be tolerated.