Faisalabad Development Authority launches record digitization

Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Suhail Khawaja said that a project of digitization and automation of records of properties in FDA controlled residential colonies and commercial markets were being initiated by Faisalabad Development Authority and departmental measures had been started in this regard

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Suhail Khawaja said that a project of digitization and automation of records of properties in FDA controlled residential colonies and commercial markets were being initiated by Faisalabad Development Authority and departmental measures had been started in this regard.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the modus operandi of the Digitization and Automation project. Directors Estate Management Dr Anam Ali Khan, Suhail Maqsood, Director Development, Directors Town Planning Mehr Ayub, Asma Mohsin and Planning Hasan Zaheer, Deputy Director IT Yasir Ijaz Chatta, AD IT Abdullah Noor and other officers attended the meeting.

The FDA Director General informed that services of FDA were being equipped with modern technology and digitization of record was also a revolutionary step in this regard.

He claimed that record of properties would be preserved in an advanced methodology through this project and chances of any fraud or irregularity would be eliminated by ensuring complete transparency through this digital technology.

He informed that the official funds would not be spent on this project because it would be introduced on "Build Own Operate and Transfer "(BOOT) system basis.

He said that bids had been invited from reputed firms working in modern Information Technology Solutions. He said that the project would immediately be started after signing the agreement with the successful bidder firm.

Giving details, the DG said that the fingerprints of the owners of the properties would be taken for issuing the smart cards to them after verification from NADRA. The smart cards containing the entire details of properties would be used for reference in this regard, he added.

The DG asked the officers concerned to take solid strategy for completing this project successfully in order to provide FDA services to the citizens as par the international standards.