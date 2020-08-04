Faisalabad Development Authority plan to observe Youm-e-Istehsal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will observe August 5 as Youm-Istehsal to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

In this regard, different programmes have been arranged.

The FDA will display Kashmi flags as well as steamers and banners inscribed with different slogans in favour of Kashmiri people and against Indian atrocities.

A rally will also be held from the FDA to Clock Tower Chowk. A two-day picture exhibition will also be arranged at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium,