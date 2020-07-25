UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Development Authority Plans For Road Repairing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 04:47 PM

Faisalabad Development Authority plans for road repairing

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has planned to repair and rehabilitate five major roads of the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has planned to repair and rehabilitate five major roads of the city.

FDA spokesman said here on Saturday that among these roads include Jhang Road, Jaranwala Raod, Sitiana Road, Sammundri Road and Sargodha Road.

He said that these roads are major and important roads which connect Faisalabad to other cities. Therefore,FDA has decided to complete patch work on these roads on war-footing. In this connection, funds would bearranged with the financial help of private housing scheme developers fall on these roads, he added.

