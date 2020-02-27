Faisalabad Development Authority plants 92,000 saplings so far

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) -:A tree plantation campaign is being carried out under the arrangements of the Faisalabad Development Authority.

The target had been fixed to plant 200,000 saplings out of them 92,000 have been planted on available sites.

In this connection an event was held at FDA City Housing Scheme for tree plantation under Plant for Pakistan project.

DG FDA Suhail Khawaja, ADCF Asma Ejaz Chemma, ADG Amir Aziz, AC City Ayub Bukhari and other officers participated in tree plantation and more than 100 plants of citrus fruits were planted.

Expressing his views, the DG FDA said the prominent role was being played by the FDA for planting maximum trees under Clean & Green Pakistan Program.

He informed that 90 fruit parks were being established at the sites specified in the FDA City which was an important and unique project of the country to make the environment green besides meeting the fruit requirements.