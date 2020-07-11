Faisalabad Development Authority recovers Rs.15.95 mln

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has recovered Rs.15.95 million from the allotees of FDA city during last one month under various heads

This was informed during a meeting chaired by FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja to review the current status of recovery of different dues.

The meeting was attended by Additional Director General Amer Aziz, Director Estate Management Suhail Masood, Directors Town Planning Mehr Ayub, Asma Mohsin, Deputy Director Estate Management Zafar Iqbal Qadri and others.

FDA Director General said that amount of Rs.5.550 million had been received as additional development charges while Rs.2.410 million was collected as late payment of installments charges.

The installments of Rs.

1.918 million had been collected while Rs.1.160 million was collected as transfer of plots fees, Rs.2.094 million as restoration fees and remaining dues were collected in other different heads.

Director General expressed his satisfaction over recovery campaign and said that the collected revenue would be utilized for further development of the FDA city.

He said that efforts were being made to provide all basic facilities to the allotees of the FDA city.

He said that electricity would be provided in this housing scheme in all blocks very soon. He asked the allotees to pay their entire dues and installments so that remaining funds could be deposited to the FESCO. He said that various steps were underway for initiating the community development projects in the the FDA city.