Faisalabad Development Authority retrieves 84 kanal land

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) took action against a private housing scheme and retrieved 84 kanal land on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) took action against a private housing scheme and retrieved 84 kanal land on Thursday.

The FDA enforcement team led by State Officer Imtiaz Goraya carried out the operation against thescheme to vacate 84 kanal land which was fixed for a public park.