Faisalabad Development Authority retrieves public welfare land

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has retrieved 35-kanal public welfare land in a private housing colony

FDA spokesman said on Tuesday that developers of Green Orchard Housing Scheme in Chak 209/R-B had allocated 23-kanal land for two public parks, 4-kanal for public building and 8.

25-kanal land for establishment of graveyard but later this land was occupied illegally by land grabbers.

On receiving complaints, FDA Enforcement Team conducted operation and retrieved the land allocated for public welfare. FDA team also displayed boards of respective projects and warned that strict action would be taken if anyone tried to occupy this land or use it for other than public welfare purposes.