Faisalabad Development Authority Retrieves State Land From Encroachers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 10:54 PM

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has retrieved state land in the city by taking strict action against encroachers

A spokesman of the authority said Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, who has also the charge of Director General FDA, had issued directives to the FDA officers to improve their efficiency and increase performance of the department by taking action against the encroachments.

Therefore, the FDA launched a vigorous campaign against the encroachments and retrieved state land from two sites including Y-block Madina Town and Gulistan Colony Millat Road.

The shopkeepers occupied the state land in Y-block Madina Town by establishing ramps and stalls in front of their shops whereas the occupants of a plaza in Gulistan Colony Millat Road also grabbed state land in front of their shops by expanding their shops on it, spokesman added.

