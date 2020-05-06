Faisalabad Development Authority reviews Wasa plan in monsoon

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) to make a plan to cope with emergency like situation during rains in the next monsoon season

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) to make a plan to cope with emergency like situation during rains in the next monsoon season.

He was addressing a meeting held on Wednesday to discuss about the Wasa monsoon plan.

Deputy Managing Director Wasa Jabbar Anwar briefed about arrangements.

The FDA director general said the Wasa role was very important and significant during monsoon and said its performance should be the best and exemplary.

He advised relevant machinery and manpower should be deployed in advance.