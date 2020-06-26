Faisalabad Development Authority seals 4 illegal housing colonies

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed four illegal housing colonies and demolished official and other constructions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed four illegal housing colonies and demolished official and other constructions.

An FDA spokesman said on Friday that during crackdown, the enforcement team, headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya, sealed four illegal schemes including Bismillah Garden, Adan Garden, Raza Garden in Chak No 100-JB and Izafi Abadi of Ghulam Muhammad Abad No 2.

The FDA team also demolished illegal constructions and offices of the housing schemes and directed the developers to complete legal requirements before establishing any housing society.