Faisalabad Development Authority seals eight buildings

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :A team of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed eight buildings in Sir Syed Town which were being used for commercial activities without paying fee.

Official sources said Monday during the inspection it was revealed that residential plots No.

110-A, 109-A, 108-A, 106-A, 98-A, 79-A, 78-A, and 483-A I in Sir Syed Town 212(III) were being used for commercial purpose which was violation of by-laws.

The owner of the properties have been asked to get their properties regularized as commercial after paying the certain fee besides, fulfilling other legal requirements.