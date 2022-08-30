Faisalabad Development Authority seals Illegal housing scheme

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed an illegal private housing society here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed an illegal private housing society here on Tuesday.

According to FDA sources, the enforcement team during checking the legal status of housing societies found that an advertisement of a housing society, Grand City, on Satiana road was being made by the developer without getting approval from the department.

The team sealed the office and served notice on the developer to get approval from FDA before advertisement of society, otherwise legal action will be initiated against him.