Faisalabad Development Authority Seals Illegal Housing Scheme

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2022 | 09:25 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed an illegal private housing society here on Tuesday.

According to FDA sources, the enforcement team during checking the legal status of housing societies found that an advertisement of a housing society, Grand City, on Satiana road was being made by the developer without getting approval from the department.

The team sealed the office and served notice on the developer to get approval from FDA before advertisement of society, otherwise legal action will be initiated against him.

