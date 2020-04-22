Faisalabad Development Authority seals illegal extensions of housing colonies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :On the directions of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, the operation against unapproved housing schemes was underway to discourage the developers from violation of laws.

In this connection, FDA enforcement team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya sealed extensions of two housing colonies being established without approval.

The team had demolished the illegal constructions and sealed the offices and allied record.

The extensions were being developed at the lands of chak 238-BG Awanwala and chak 33-GB without getting approval from FDA.