Faisalabad Development Authority Seals Illegal Constructions In Millat Town

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 06:04 PM

The crackdown on illegal constructions in residential colonies and commercial markets was conducted under the aegis of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The crackdown on illegal constructions in residential colonies and commercial markets was conducted under the aegis of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).

The FDA enforcement team sealed five illegal constructions in Millat Town including plot numbers 308-D, 272-D, 1207-C, 191-B and 986-A.

The construction on plots were carried out without approval of the map.

The team has warned the owners to get formal approval of the maps by fulfilling the building bylaws.

