Faisalabad Development Authority services to improve soon: chairman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Services of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) would be improved very soon so that public complaints could be redressed amicably, said newly appointed FDA Chairman MPA Chaudhry Lateef Nazar.

He was talking to a delegation of notables of the city who visited the FDA Complex to congratulate new FDA Chairman Chaudhary Lateef Nazar today.

FDA Chairman said that all development projects of the authority would be expanded so that maximum relief could be disseminated to the general public.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar wanted to improve lifestyle of the masses and in this connection, he is personally taking interest in public welfare projects.

He said that a comprehensive strategy has been evolved to improve the performance of FDA so that people's problems could be redressed in addition to providing them quality service.

FDA will also take on board all stakeholders before executing any development projects, he said and added that doors of his office will remain open for all and sundry and people can contact them for redress of their genuine grievances.