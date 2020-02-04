UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Development Authority Stages Kashmir Solidarity Rally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 09:38 PM

Faisalabad Development Authority stages Kashmir solidarity rally

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) on Tuesday staged a rally on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) on Tuesday staged a rally on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

Director General FDA Suhail Khawaja led the rally, in which, Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmud, Director Town Planning Mahar Ayub, Director Estate Management Unaid Hassan Manj, Deputy Director Admn. Yasir Ejaz Chatha, other officers, staff members, representatives of civil society participated.

The rally started from FDA office and marched on Mall road, Railway Station Chowk. The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favor of Kashmiri people and against the Indian aggression.

They also chanted slogans against the brutalities being committed by Indian forces in the held Jammu & Kashmir.

Expressing his views, FDA Director General Suhail Khawaja condemned the Indian aggression in held Jammu & Kashmir and said the Pakistani nation was observing the Kashmir Day in true sense to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

He said that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and it would continue political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri brethren till their freedom.

He said that Kashmiri people were fighting for their rights and they rendered unprecedented sacrifices in this regard.

He demanded the world powers to get the UN resolutions implemented in accordance with the aspiration of people of held Jammu & Kashmir for their early independence.

He hoped that Kashmiri people would get independence soon.

