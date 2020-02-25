UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Development Authority Takes Action Against 5 Housing Colonies

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 08:17 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed five illegal housing colonies in different areas of the district during the past 12 hours.

An FDA spokesman said on Tuesday that Director Estate Management Junaid Hasan Manj launched an operation against illegal and unapproved housing schemes in Faisalabad.

The FDA team, under the supervision of Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya, sealed Nasir Town of Chak No 219-RB, Madina Valley of Chak No.218-RB, Safe Homes of Talianwala, Jalal Town of Chak No 217-RB and Azafi Abadi of Chak No 218-RB for being developed without approval of the FDA.

