Faisalabad Development Authority To Assist Distt Admin For Controlling COVID-19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 08:18 PM

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has assigned duties to FDA officials to assist the district administrations for controlling COVID-19 pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has assigned duties to FDA officials to assist the district administrations for controlling COVID-19 pandemic.

FDA staff would look after 180 passengers coming from abroad at Faisalabad International Airport through a flight. The staff would perform duties at 'Quarantine Centre' made at GC University New Campus Jhang road.

Director General FDA had appointed Director Estate Management Dr Anam Sajid Malik as Liaison Officer in this regard.

He had directed the duty staff to deliver services as national obligation to cope with coronavirus challenge.

