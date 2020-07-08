UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Development Authority To Construct 1.6 Km Road From Sammundri Road To Bypass

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 07:25 PM

Faisalabad Development Authority to construct 1.6 km road from Sammundri Road to Bypass

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will construct 1.6 km dual carriageway along Baloch Canal distributory (Rajbah) from Sammundri Road to Bypass Road, under the city development programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will construct 1.6 km dual carriageway along Baloch Canal distributory (Rajbah) from Sammundri Road to Bypass Road, under the city development programme.

FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja visited the site to review on-ground situation of the project, FDA sources said here on Wednesday.

FDA Director General while reviewing the importance and significance of the proposed road project said that special attention had been focused on strengthening infrastructure for durable city development.

He said the development features of the area would emerge with the construction of this dual road which would be proved as mini bypass to reduce the distance between Summandri Road and Bypass Road.

He appreciated the cooperation of private housing societies for spending special funds on the construction of road. He informed that major share of funds was being spent by the city housing scheme while the Four Season, Meadows and other housing societies of the area were also contributing funds in the project.

The DG said that community was being mobilized to seek the cooperation for initiating the public welfare projects, adding that the projects of Faisalabad Ring Road, Sitiana road Express Way and Techno Park had been proposed by FDA to complete on Public Private Partnerships mode.

He said the FDA was taking various measures to promote the construction sector for the development of allied Industries and generating the employment opportunities.

The representatives of private housing societies' terms the project of dual carriageway along Rajbah Baloach Canal would be very beneficial for the development of area, adding that the construction work was being started immediately to complete the project within a short span of time.

Directors Town Planning Mehr Ayub and Asma Mohsin, Deputy Director Admn Yasir IjazChatta and representatives of private housing societies were also present on the occasion.

