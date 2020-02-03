Faisalabad Development Authority to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Wednesday

UrduPoint.com
Mon 03rd February 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Wednesday, February 5, with a renewed pledge to stand with the oppressed people of Indian held Kashmir.

FDA Director General Suhail Khawaja said the city had been decorated with the banners and steamers inscribed with slogans in favor of Kashmiri people and against the Indian force for resorting to atrocities on innocent people of held Kashmir.

He informed a protest rally would also be arranged to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

He said that Pakistani nation was stood with the innocent Kashmiris and all out support would be continued till their freedom.

