Faisalabad Development Authority to open 'One Window Counter' from Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) 'One Window Counter' would be opened from Friday (May 8th) by observing all the precautionary measures against coronavirus as par government directions to facilitate the applicants.

FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja said this during a meeting which was held here to review necessary arrangements to make one-window counter functional.

Additional Director General Amer Aziz, Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Directors Estate Management Dr Anam Sajid Malik, Suhail Masood, Directors Town Planning Mehr Ayub, Asma Mohsin, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chatta and other officers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, it was decided that one-window counter would work from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday timing would be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon to deal specific matters relating to the sections of Town Planning, Estate Management, Recovery and transfer of properties.

FDA Director General said that the applicants would have to take appointments in advance through phone No.041 9201515 and computer section phone No.

041 9200978 for their work(s).

He said that the applicants would contact one-window counter as per given date and time to avoid any inconvenience due to precautions against coronavirus. He advised the people to use face mask while visiting one-window counter.

The arrangements for sanitizing the people had been made on the site and temperature of applicants would also be checked on the spot while signs had been marked to manage the social distancing.

He said that the applicants would be informed through SMS who had already submitted their files/applications for calling them on one-window counter.

He said that the matters relating to FDA City Housing Scheme would be dealt at one-window counter working at Project Management Unit FDA City as par announced procedures.

FDA Director General directed the concerned officers to supervise affairs of one-window counter for successful operation.

He advised the staff of the one-window counter to adopt entire precautionary measure during public dealing and proper guidance and information should be extended to the applicants to avoid coronavirus threat.