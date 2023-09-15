Faisalabad division to be made smoke free: commissioner

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that it is a priority to make all districts of Faisalabad division smoke-free

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that it is a priority to make all districts of Faisalabad division smoke-free.

Presiding over a meeting here on Friday, she directed all departments to make their offices smoke-free and display "Smoking is strictly forbidden" boards at prominent places. She said that a smoking free public place campaign has been started from the Commissioner Office. She also announced ashtray-free policy in all offices. In this regard, heads of all departments should nominate a focal person of their department and two master trainers at the division level who will be trained in making the city smoke-free, she said.

She said that district administrations would work at the forefront to make the Faisalabad division smoke-free.

The participation of representatives of all departments in the divisional implementation committee for anti-smoking should be ensured.

She further said that strict enforcement of the rules in public places is necessary for which every department should prepare its work plan within two weeks and inform the administration.

She said that smoking at public places, hotels, restaurants and passenger vehicles was a legal offense and the police department should take immediate action. She directed education authorities to organize a speech and essay writing competition among students to highlight creativity against tobacco.

Later, a representative of the Ministry of National Health, Mohammad Aftab Ahmed, informed the participants about a future plan of action.

He said that more than 160,000 people in Pakistan die every year due to smoking and 1,200 Pakistani children between the ages of 6 and 15 start smoking daily. He said that there is a need to work on tobacco-free future generations.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Samina Saif Niazi, Coordinator for Anti-Smoking Faisalabad Division Sadiqul Hasan and representatives from Traffic Police, Director Colleges, Secretary RTA Office, Director Health Office, District Council, District Health Authority Faisalabad participated in the meeting.