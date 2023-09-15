Open Menu

Faisalabad Division To Be Made Smoke Free: Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2023 | 06:22 PM

Faisalabad division to be made smoke free: commissioner

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that it is a priority to make all districts of Faisalabad division smoke-free

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that it is a priority to make all districts of Faisalabad division smoke-free.

Presiding over a meeting here on Friday, she directed all departments to make their offices smoke-free and display "Smoking is strictly forbidden" boards at prominent places. She said that a smoking free public place campaign has been started from the Commissioner Office. She also announced ashtray-free policy in all offices. In this regard, heads of all departments should nominate a focal person of their department and two master trainers at the division level who will be trained in making the city smoke-free, she said.

She said that district administrations would work at the forefront to make the Faisalabad division smoke-free.

The participation of representatives of all departments in the divisional implementation committee for anti-smoking should be ensured.

She further said that strict enforcement of the rules in public places is necessary for which every department should prepare its work plan within two weeks and inform the administration.

She said that smoking at public places, hotels, restaurants and passenger vehicles was a legal offense and the police department should take immediate action. She directed education authorities to organize a speech and essay writing competition among students to highlight creativity against tobacco.

Later, a representative of the Ministry of National Health, Mohammad Aftab Ahmed, informed the participants about a future plan of action.

He said that more than 160,000 people in Pakistan die every year due to smoking and 1,200 Pakistani children between the ages of 6 and 15 start smoking daily. He said that there is a need to work on tobacco-free future generations.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Samina Saif Niazi, Coordinator for Anti-Smoking Faisalabad Division Sadiqul Hasan and representatives from Traffic Police, Director Colleges, Secretary RTA Office, Director Health Office, District Council, District Health Authority Faisalabad participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Police Education Vehicles RTA Traffic All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah&#039;s Department of Agriculture and Lives ..

Sharjah&#039;s Department of Agriculture and Livestock launches 2nd phase of dev ..

11 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) terminates NAB amendments; rest ..

Supreme Court (SC) terminates NAB amendments; restores all cases

4 minutes ago
 Torkham border reopening after nine-day hiatus hai ..

Torkham border reopening after nine-day hiatus hailed

4 minutes ago
 SCCI chief calls for simplification of tax system

SCCI chief calls for simplification of tax system

4 minutes ago
 UAE and China’s Hainan Province sign multiple de ..

UAE and China’s Hainan Province sign multiple deals to boost cooperation in pr ..

26 minutes ago
 Bilawal urges ECP to swiftly announce election dat ..

Bilawal urges ECP to swiftly announce election date amid economic concerns

34 minutes ago
NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre publishes commemorative ..

NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre publishes commemorative book celebrating its early yea ..

41 minutes ago
 IGCF 2023 concludes its activities; highlights sol ..

IGCF 2023 concludes its activities; highlights solutions to tackling resources a ..

41 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler issues decree on administrative fines fo ..

UAQ Ruler issues decree on administrative fines for maritime violations

41 minutes ago
 FBISE partners with Hong Kong Exam Assessment Auth ..

FBISE partners with Hong Kong Exam Assessment Authority to expand education scop ..

39 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy meets officials, investors fro ..

Minister of Economy meets officials, investors from China, Hong Kong

56 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets with Secretary-General of Shang ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Secretary-General of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan