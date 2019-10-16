Faisalabad Divisional Commissioner for making comprehensive anti-smog measures

Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti has directed for making comprehensive anti-smog measures across the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti has directed for making comprehensive anti-smog measures across the division.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements being taken about anti-smog campaign. He asked for making all-out efforts to avoid the hazards of smog by following the preventive and precautionary measures.

He directed the Deputy Commissioners to supervise the implementation of anti-smog measures in their respective districts. He directed that departmental action should be taken against the smoke emitting brick kilns, vehicles, industrial units, factories, workshops and sprinkling of water should be ensured to avoid dust in the air.

Divisional Commissioner stressed the need of arranging various programs including walks, seminars, lectures, distribution of informative pamphlets for raising the awareness among public to control smog and to avoid it injurious effects.

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Muhammad Ali, Addl. Commissioners Rai Wajid Ali, Mehbub Ahmad and other officers were present in the meeting while Deputy Commissioners, Jhang, TTS and Chiniot Tahir Watoo, Mian Mohsin Rasheed and Syed Aman Ahmad Quqwai participated in the meeting through video link.