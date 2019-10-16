UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Divisional Commissioner For Making Comprehensive Anti-smog Measures

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 10:54 PM

Faisalabad Divisional Commissioner for making comprehensive anti-smog measures

Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti has directed for making comprehensive anti-smog measures across the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti has directed for making comprehensive anti-smog measures across the division.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements being taken about anti-smog campaign. He asked for making all-out efforts to avoid the hazards of smog by following the preventive and precautionary measures.

He directed the Deputy Commissioners to supervise the implementation of anti-smog measures in their respective districts. He directed that departmental action should be taken against the smoke emitting brick kilns, vehicles, industrial units, factories, workshops and sprinkling of water should be ensured to avoid dust in the air.

Divisional Commissioner stressed the need of arranging various programs including walks, seminars, lectures, distribution of informative pamphlets for raising the awareness among public to control smog and to avoid it injurious effects.

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Muhammad Ali, Addl. Commissioners Rai Wajid Ali, Mehbub Ahmad and other officers were present in the meeting while Deputy Commissioners, Jhang, TTS and Chiniot Tahir Watoo, Mian Mohsin Rasheed and Syed Aman Ahmad Quqwai participated in the meeting through video link.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Water Vehicles Chiniot Jhang Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns PPP Bajaur leader' ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab University Vice Chancellor congratulates PU ..

2 minutes ago

Three dacoits held in Sialkot

2 minutes ago

Sindh Rangers return recovered items to real owner ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Excise to construct five new offices in diff ..

5 minutes ago

Imran playing facilitator's role to defuse Saudi-I ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.