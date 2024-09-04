Open Menu

Faisalabad Education Board Declares Intermediate Part-II Result

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Faisalabad education board declares intermediate part-II result

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has declared the result of Intermediate Part-II (first annual) examination-2024, here on Wednesday.

According to a notification, a total of 74,154 candidates were declared pass, out of total 103,269, in the examination, who appeared from all four districts – Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh. The success rate was calculated at 71.81 per cent.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed uploaded the result at board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk by pressing a button on laptop at 10a.m. in a ceremony held at Divisional Model College, Iqbal Stadium campus.

Controller Examination Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali, heads of educational institutions, teachers, parents, and relatives of position holders were present.

Later, all the top position holders were awarded medals and prizes.

The board announced the Names of the position holders on Tuesday, according to which Memoona Kausar, daughter of Ghulam Murtaza, Roll No. 417126, remained topper in the exam by getting 1155 marks. She was a student of Punjab College for Women Rajana Road, Toba Tek Singh.

The overall second position was clinched by two candidates: Ayesha Imran, daughter of Imran Akram, Roll No 401900; and Ishmal Fatima, daughter of Muhammad Zakria Roll No. 401884, got 1150/1200 marks. Both students were from Punjab College for Women Jaranwala Road, Faisalabad.

The third position was also taken by two candidates: Hadia Yousaf, daughter of Muhammad Yousaf, Roll No. 401881 and Maarij Naz, daughter of Muhammad Imran Munir, Roll No. 419668, both got 1147/1200 marks.

