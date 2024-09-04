Faisalabad Education Board Issues Schedule For 2nd Annual Inter Exam-2024
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 02:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education(BISE) Faisalabad has released the schedule for second annual intermediate part-II, composite examination-2024 and Aloom Al-Sunnah Sharqia here Wednesday.
According to the schedule issued here, the examination will start on October 19.
The admission forms with a single fee can be submitted from September 9-18. The forms with double fee will be received from September 19-23 and with triple fee from September 24-26.
The fee for part-II science group for private candidates will be Rs 3250 and regular candidates Rs 3150. The fee for an arts group for private candidates is Rs 3159 and regular 3100.
Similarly, the fee for the composite exam science group for private candidates will be Rs 3650 and regular candidates Rs 3850. The fee for arts groups for private candidates is Rs 3550 and regular 3750.
The candidates of Aloom Al-Sunnah Sharqia will deposit Rs 3250.
