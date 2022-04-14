Faisalabad Electric Supply Company ADG retires

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Additional Director General (ADG) Material Management Irfan Ahmed has retired after attaining the age of superannuation on Thursday.

In this connection, a farewell ceremony was held at FESCO Headquarters where Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmed paid tributes to the services of retired ADG.

He commended professional life of retired ADG and said that during his career, Mr. Irfan performed duties efficiently and achieved the set targets.

Later, shield and gifts were also presented to the retiring ADG.

Chief Engineer (Operations) Ghulam Farooq, Chief Financial Officer Muhammad Nazir, Chief Engineer Development Umar Hayat, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Shabbir Ahmed and other officers were also present on the occasion.