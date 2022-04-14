UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company ADG Retires

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2022 | 09:51 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company ADG retires

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Additional Director General (ADG) Material Management Irfan Ahmed has retired after attaining the age of superannuation on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Additional Director General (ADG) Material Management Irfan Ahmed has retired after attaining the age of superannuation on Thursday.

In this connection, a farewell ceremony was held at FESCO Headquarters where Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmed paid tributes to the services of retired ADG.

He commended professional life of retired ADG and said that during his career, Mr. Irfan performed duties efficiently and achieved the set targets.

Later, shield and gifts were also presented to the retiring ADG.

Chief Engineer (Operations) Ghulam Farooq, Chief Financial Officer Muhammad Nazir, Chief Engineer Development Umar Hayat, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Shabbir Ahmed and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company FESCO

Recent Stories

Czech Republic Wants to Bring Georgia Closer to EU ..

Czech Republic Wants to Bring Georgia Closer to EU During Presidency - Foreign M ..

18 seconds ago
 Five food-points, pharmacy sealed over violating e ..

Five food-points, pharmacy sealed over violating environmental laws

20 seconds ago
 25 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

25 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

21 seconds ago
 Citigroup sets aside $1.9 bn for Russia as US bank ..

Citigroup sets aside $1.9 bn for Russia as US banks report mixed results

23 seconds ago
 Dutch court jails 1980s Afghan prison chief for 12 ..

Dutch court jails 1980s Afghan prison chief for 12 years

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets party leaders

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets party leaders

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.