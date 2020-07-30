Faisalabad Electric Supply Company announce uninterrupted power supply during Eid holidays

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced uninterrupted power supply during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced uninterrupted power supply during Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engr Shafiqul Hassan here on Thursday, emergency centers in field offices in five circles of the region including FESCO headquarter, Faisalabad 1st , 2nd , Jhang,Sargodha and Mianwali have been set up and necessary staff has been deployed to ensure uninterruptedpower supply during the holidays.The emergency centers will remain functional round the clock for the purpose.