UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Announce Uninterrupted Power Supply During Eid Holidays

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 04:04 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company announce uninterrupted power supply during Eid holidays

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced uninterrupted power supply during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced uninterrupted power supply during Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engr Shafiqul Hassan here on Thursday, emergency centers in field offices in five circles of the region including FESCO headquarter, Faisalabad 1st , 2nd , Jhang,Sargodha and Mianwali have been set up and necessary staff has been deployed to ensure uninterruptedpower supply during the holidays.The emergency centers will remain functional round the clock for the purpose.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Holidays Company Jhang Sargodha Mianwali FESCO

Recent Stories

ADP warns of dangers posed by fireworks to safety ..

6 minutes ago

Governments must take a balance sheet approach to ..

14 minutes ago

The Shape of Future; Express Yourself With The All ..

17 minutes ago

Kremlin Refutes Claims That Russia Sends People to ..

1 minute ago

Night Shootout in Paris' Suburb of Saint-Denis Lea ..

2 minutes ago

Seoul Renews Readiness to Cooperate With Pyongyang ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.