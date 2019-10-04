Faisalabad Electric Supply Company announces power shutdown

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a power shutdown notice in connection with necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines in the region.

According to a press release issued here Friday, electricity will remain suspended on October 5 from 8am to 12pm from Mongi Road, Gohar International, Khalid, Cardiology-II feeders and from 9am to 1pm from Sven JB, Usman Town, sitara and New Dawood feeders.

Electricity will also remain outage on October 6 from 9am to 1pm from DHQ, Civil Lines, Cardiology-I, Tariqabad, Shadman, Nishat Mills-I, Faisalabad Road, Jhang Road, Rajua, Kashmir Road, Ahmed Enterprises, Jewen Shah, Abdullah Fibres, Aryan Textile, tayyab Textile Mills, Sarfraz textile, Tahir Rafique and Singer feeders.