Faisalabad Electric Supply Company approves hardship allowance for its employees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has approved hardship allowance for its employees and it would be paid on the eve of Eidul Azha.

A spokesman for the company said that the allowance was equal to basic salary of the employees and FESCO board of directors had approved its payment.

He said that the allowance would be paid to all contractual, daily-wager and permanent employees. However, if any employee was convicted or his case was under trial, he would not be entitled to the allowance.

The hardship allowance was granted to FESCO employees due to their efforts for providing uninterrupted power supply and other services in addition to achieving recovery targets during hard days of corona pandemic, he added.