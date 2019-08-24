UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Arranges Open Courts At Circle Level

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 07:01 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company arranges open courts at circle level



FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) arranged open courts (khuli kutcheries) at circle level in the region on Saturday.

The Fesco spokesman told APP that Superintending Engineer (SE) first circle Chaudhary Elyas Ghumman held an open court in Khurarianwala Sub Division, while SE second circle Noorul Hasan Dogar held it at Mureedwala Sub Division.

Similarly, SE Jhang Circle Khalid Nazeer organized an open court at Bhakkar Division and SE Sargodha Circle Raja Mehmood held it at Bhabra Sub Division Sargodha.

A large number of electricity consumers thronged the open courts to apprise the officers of their problems.

