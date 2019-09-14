Faisalabad Electric Supply Company arranges open courts at circle level

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has arranged open courts (Khuli Katcheries) at circle level in this region on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) : Faisalabad Electric Supply Company FESCO ) has arranged open courts (Khuli Katcheries) at circle level in this region on Saturday.

FESCO spokesman said that Superintending Engineer (SE) first circle organized open court in Tariq Abad Subdivision while SE Second Circle held Khuli Katchery at Mamonkanjan Subdivision.

Similarly, SE Jhang Circle organized open court at Gojra Division and SE Sargodha Circle held open court at First Division Sargodha.

A large number of electricity consumers thronged in the open courts to apprise the officers of their problems.

The superintending engineers after hearing electricity related complaints, issued on-spot orders for redressal of the same, FESCO spokesman added.