UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Awards Time Scale Promotions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 05:34 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company awards time scale promotions

As many as seven Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) officers have been awarded time scale promotion

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as seven Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) officers have been awarded time scale promotion.

FESCO spokesman said here on Wednesday that two security inspectors were promoted from scale 15 to 17.

Similarly, 5 security sergeants were also promoted fromscale 8 to 10, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company From FESCO

Recent Stories

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of Ajman Exe ..

6 minutes ago

GCC Technical Committee for Chemical and Textile P ..

6 minutes ago

NUST ranked #41 in Top 50 under 50 QS University R ..

17 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Marks 75th Anniversary of WWII Victory With ..

2 minutes ago

Iran reports 2,531 new COVID-19 cases, 212,501 in ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.