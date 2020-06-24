Faisalabad Electric Supply Company awards time scale promotions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as seven Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) officers have been awarded time scale promotion.

FESCO spokesman said here on Wednesday that two security inspectors were promoted from scale 15 to 17.

Similarly, 5 security sergeants were also promoted fromscale 8 to 10, he added.