Faisalabad Electric Supply Company BOD Approves Two Step Up-gradation Of Employees

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 07:38 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company BOD approves two step up-gradation of employees

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Board of Directors (BOD) has approved the adoption of the PEPCO memorandum for two step up-gradation of different categories of its employees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) -:The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) board of Directors (BOD) has approved the adoption of the PEPCO memorandum for two step up-gradation of different categories of its employees.

This was decided in a meeting of the BOD at Fesco headquarters under the chair of Chairman Khurram Mukhtar here Thursday. CEO Fesco Shafiqul Hassan and other members also attended the meeting.

HR & Admin Directorate presented the agenda for two scale up-gradation of different categories which was approved by the BOD and its formal notification has also been issued.

According to the notification, Fesco lab attended and cable jointer has up-graded in BPS-13 from BPS-11, Electrician-I and Fitter- in BPS-11 from BPS-9, tracer, surveyor, gate clerk, store clerk, stock clerk, telephone complaint clerk, fitter-II and electrician in BPS-9 from BPS-7, electrician (civil) & gage observer in BPS-7 from BPS-5 while store helper in BPS-5 from BPS-3.

In addition, the BOD also approved the two step time scale up-gradation of 65 senior clerks in BPS-11.

