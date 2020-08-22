UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Cancels Leaves Of Operational Staff During Muharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 07:30 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Shafiqul Hassan has cancelled leaves of all operational staff till 10th of Muharram-ul-Harram

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Shafiqul Hassan has cancelled leaves of all operational staff till 10th of Muharram-ul-Harram.

According to a spokesperson, emergency teams have been constituted for ensuring uninterrupted power supply on main routes of mourning processions and Imambargahs.

No load-shedding will be done from any feeder till 10th muharram evening.

He said that regional control rooms have been established in five operation circles besides the central control room at FESCO headquarters for ensuring smooth supply of electricity.

He said that CEO Shafiqul Hassan would directly monitor the performance of the staff from the central control room.

