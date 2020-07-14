UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Catches 15 Power Pilferers In Fortnight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 04:48 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) claimed on Tuesday to have caught 15 power pilferers from its Ghulam Muhammad Abad division during the last 15 days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) claimed on Tuesday to have caught 15 power pilferers from its Ghulam Muhammad Abad division during the last 15 days.

FESCO spokesman said that on special direction of FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shafiqul Hasan, FESCO task force checked electricity supply connections in FESCO Ghulam Muhammad Abad division and unearthed power pilferage at 15 points.

Fesco teams caught Adnan and Murtaza of Chak No.150-JB, Faqeer Hussain of Chak No.

64-JB, Barkat Ali of Narwala Bungalow, Muhammad Zahid of 1477-D, Muhammad Parvaiz of 777-D, Muhammad Tariq and Tariq Saleem of Reheem Town, Muhammad Iftikhar of Iqbal Town, Muhammad Sajja of Madan Pura, Muhammad Bilal of Isa Nagri, etc.

The FESCO teams removed electricity meters of the accused and imposed a fine of Rs 1.045 million by issuing them detection bills of 42861 units.

Police stations concerned have been reported for the registrationof cases against the accused he added.

