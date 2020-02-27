Faisalabad Electric Supply Company catches 254 power-pilferers

UrduPoint.com
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) special task force caught 254 power-pilferers in two circles, Sargdha and Mainwali, during the current month so far and imposed Rs 4.6 million fine on them besides getting registered cases against 44 electricity thieves.

According to FESCO spokesperson, an operation against power-pilferers was in full swing currently. In February so far, a total of 45,642 electricity connections were checked in nine divisions of both circles and 254 consumers were found involved in power theft and cases were registered against 44.

In five divisions of Sargodha circle, 34,438 connections were checked and 199 consumers were caught red-handed stealing electricity, Rs 2.

7 million fine was imposed on them collectively and FIRs were against against 14 accused.

Similarly, 11,204 connections were checked in all four divisions of FESCO Mianwali circle and 55 power theft cases were detected. Rs 1.9 million fine was imposed and FIRs were registered against 30 consumers.

FESCO Chief Executive Officer Shafiq-ul-Hassan made an appeal to the public that they should immediately inform the company about any kind of electricity theft in their surroundings on toll free number 118, 0800-66554 or Ministry of Power Division hotline 051-9103888 so that immediate action could be initiated against power pilferers.

