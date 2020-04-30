UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company' Central Control, Central Complaint Centre Working 24 Hour To Address Consumers' Complaints

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 06:29 PM

Central Control Room, Media Monitoring Room, Power Distribution Control Centre and Complaint Centre set up at Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) are working round the clock to ensure uninterrupted and smooth power supply to the consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Central Control Room, Media Monitoring Room, Power Distribution Control Centre and Complaint Centre set up at Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) are working round the clock to ensure uninterrupted and smooth power supply to the consumers.

According to Power Division Spokesman social media account, these centres and rooms were set up for the consumers' complaints prompt addressal and smooth supply to them during the holy month of Ramazan.

Similarly, Chief of Multan Electric Supply Company and other senior officials were personally monitoring and listening consumers' complaints during Sehri.

