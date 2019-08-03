Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Chief gets farewell

Federal Minister for Energy Umer Ayub has appreciated the tireless efforts and excellent services of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mujahid Islam Billah to make the company as one of the best distribution company among all DISCOs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Umer Ayub has appreciated the tireless efforts and excellent services of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company FESCO ) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mujahid islam Billah to make the company as one of the best distribution company among all DISCOs.

He said that other distribution companies should follow his footstep while Secretary Energy Irfan Ali said that FESCO CEO has set an example of honesty, hard working and professionalism for others.

These views were expressed by the Federal Minister for Energy Umer Ayub and Secretary Energy Irfan Ali in separate video messages on the farewell party of CEO Mujahid Islam Billah, arranged by the FESCO officers.

During speech, General Secretary Hydro Union Khurish Ahmed Khan said that CEO FESCO always showed his affection to workers just like a father and played key role to protect the rights of subordinate staff.

GM Operation FESCO said that Mujahid Islam Billah has unmatched personality and he always defend FESCO officers and as well as official in any complicated situation.

President FCCI Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain paid tribute to CEO FESCO and said that he always kept the interests of company on priority and never misbehaved with anyone.

Chairman PEC Saleem Javed Qureshi, President Press Club Zafar Dogar, Former CEO MEPCO Masood Salah au Din, Iqbal Ghori, Regional Chairman Hydro Union Sarfraz Hundal, BOD Director Abudul Hameed Ch, General Manager Operation M Arif, Additional Director PR Tahir Sheikh and Deputy Director Safety also addressed the function.