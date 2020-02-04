UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Chief Orders To Replace Defective Meters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 09:38 PM

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Shafiqul Hassan has issued orders to replace the defective meters and installation of new meters within next 15 days

In this connection, more than 100,000 electricity meters have been issued.

FESCO also issued orders to two manufacturing companies for purchase of 500,000 electricity meters and these companies have started delivery of meters, a spokesman of the company said.

