Faisalabad Electric Supply Company chief orders for uninterrupted power supply to exam centres

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) -:Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Chief Executive Officer Shafiqul Hassan issued orders to ensure uninterrupted power supply to centres in view of the 9th and 10th classes examination.

There will be no load management on feeders providing electricity to the examination centers.

In this connection, the CEO issued directives to superintending engineers of five circles and ordered the chief engineer operation to ensure smooth supply tocenters so that students could take examination without any problem.