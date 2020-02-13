UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Chief Orders Completion Of All Ongoing Schemes Till May

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 06:50 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company chief orders completion of all ongoing schemes till May

All development schemes, in progress currently under the sustainable achievement programme (SAP), should be completed till May-end, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Shafiq-ul-Hassan

FAISALAABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) -:All development schemes, in progress currently under the sustainable achievement programme (SAP), should be completed till May-end, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Shafiq-ul-Hassan.

He was presiding over a review meeting, held at FESCO Headquarters here on Thursday.

He directed the officers of the construction directorate to speed up work, saying that there should be no compromise on the standard of development works.

Earlier, Project Director Construction Eng Ijaz Bhatti told the meeting that 181 schemes had been completed under SAP.

The completed schemes included 52 in Faisalabad, 13 in Sargodha, 20 in Khushab, seven in Mianwali, 11 in Bhakkar, 16 in Toba Tek Singh and 62 in Jhang.

Similarly, in the month of January, three high-tension (HT) proposals were completed with Rs 27 million, 76 light-tension (LT) proposals and 12 deposit works with Rs 37 million and 85 villages were electrified with Rs 91.8 million.

The meeting was also attended by Executive Engineer Raja Ali Nawaz, Syed Saleem Bukhari, Bilal Iqbal, Ch Manzoor Ahmed, Staff Officer Abid Rashid and Addl Director PR Tahir Sheikh.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Rashid Jhang Sargodha Progress Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Toba Tek Singh January All Million FESCO

Recent Stories

PITB-YASAT launch Two e-Rozgaar Centres in Bahawal ..

23 minutes ago

No Plans for Talks With Morawiecki in Smolensk on ..

2 minutes ago

TECNO Cricket SuperStar Challenge hits Lahore grou ..

31 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker Proposes Using Presidential Elect ..

2 minutes ago

Japanese Health Minister Confirms First Coronaviru ..

2 minutes ago

Moldova's Opposition Lawmakers Lodge No-Confidence ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.