Faisalabad Electric Supply Company chief orders completion of all ongoing schemes till May

FAISALAABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) -:All development schemes, in progress currently under the sustainable achievement programme (SAP), should be completed till May-end, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Shafiq-ul-Hassan.

He was presiding over a review meeting, held at FESCO Headquarters here on Thursday.

He directed the officers of the construction directorate to speed up work, saying that there should be no compromise on the standard of development works.

Earlier, Project Director Construction Eng Ijaz Bhatti told the meeting that 181 schemes had been completed under SAP.

The completed schemes included 52 in Faisalabad, 13 in Sargodha, 20 in Khushab, seven in Mianwali, 11 in Bhakkar, 16 in Toba Tek Singh and 62 in Jhang.

Similarly, in the month of January, three high-tension (HT) proposals were completed with Rs 27 million, 76 light-tension (LT) proposals and 12 deposit works with Rs 37 million and 85 villages were electrified with Rs 91.8 million.

The meeting was also attended by Executive Engineer Raja Ali Nawaz, Syed Saleem Bukhari, Bilal Iqbal, Ch Manzoor Ahmed, Staff Officer Abid Rashid and Addl Director PR Tahir Sheikh.