Faisalabad Electric Supply Company chief to hold open court on Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shafiqul Hasan will hold an open court (Khuli Kutchery) at FESCO Headquarters here on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shafiqul Hasan will hold an open court (Khuli Kutchery) at FESCO Headquarters here on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

A FESCO spokesman said on Tuesday that the open court would commence at 11a.m.

and the FESCO chief would listen to the public complaints through telephone till 1 p.m. He would also issue on-the-spot orders for redress of the complaints.

In this connection, consumers from Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar can contact FESCO chief through telephone numbers 041-9220604, 041-9220618, 041-9220290 and toll free number 0800-66554, he added.