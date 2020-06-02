UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Crackdown On Chronic Defaulters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 08:02 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has launched crackdown on the chronic defaulters for recovery of dues

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has launched crackdown on the chronic defaulters for recovery of dues.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said in a statement here on Tuesday that FESCO Chief Engineer Shafiqul Hasan has formed special teams and assigned them the recovery targets.

He also directed the recovery teams to disconnect the electricity supply connections if chronic defaulters are not ready to pay the dues immediately.

